Luka Modric becomes fourth player to reach 200 international caps; joins Messi, Ronaldo

Luka Modric became the first Croatian footballer, and only the fourth men's player in history, to make 200 international appearances as Croatia secured a vital 1-0 win over Panama in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash in Toronto on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old midfielder reached the landmark nearly 20 years after making his senior debut for Croatia on June 1, 2006. During his international career, Modric has scored 29 goals and played a key role in some of the country's greatest achievements, including their run to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Modric now joins an exclusive list of players with 200 or more international caps. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo tops the standings with 230 appearances, followed by Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa on 202 and Argentina's Lionel Messi on 201. The Croatian captain sits fourth with 200 caps.

His milestone came on a significant night for Croatia, who claimed their first points of the tournament after suffering defeat in their opening match. Substitute Ante Budimir scored the decisive goal in the second half to hand Croatia a narrow victory and keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Panama produced a disciplined display and created opportunities, particularly in the opening half, but failed to find a breakthrough. The result leaves Panama still searching for their first win of the competition, while Croatia remain firmly in contention for a place in the last 16.

Modric's historic appearance and Budimir's winner ensured a memorable evening for Croatia as they bounced back in Group L.