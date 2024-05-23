At the 2024 Malaysia Masters Super 500, India’s badminton sensation Ashmita Chaliha displayed her skill by defeating world No 10 Beiwen Zhang of the United States to secure a spot in the women’s singles quarter-finals. The clash, which unfolded at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, witnessed Chaliha, ranked 53rd globally, emerge victorious after a fierce battle that lasted 43 minutes.

From the onset, Chaliha showcased her determination, claiming an early lead of 8-4 in the first game. Despite Zhang's efforts to level the score at 10-10, Chaliha maintained her composure, ultimately clinching the opener 21-19. However, Zhang retaliated fiercely in the second game, capitalizing on Chaliha's brief struggle, and secured it with a score of 21-16, forcing the encounter into a decisive third game.

Undeterred by the setback, the 24-year-old from Assam showcased remarkable resilience in the final game, dominating proceedings with an 11-4 lead before the change of sides. Despite Zhang's improved performance in the latter stages, Chaliha's early advantage proved insurmountable as she sealed the victory with a convincing score of 21-12.

Chaliha's remarkable journey to the quarter-finals included a notable victory over Lin Sih Yun of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 16, further solidifying her prowess on the court.

Meanwhile, in another captivating match, India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu faced a tough challenge defeated Sim with a scoreline of 21-13, 12-21, 21-14, securing her berth in the quarter-finals.

Despite a shaky start, Sindhu staged a remarkable comeback in the opening game, turning the tide with an impressive run of ten consecutive points. However, Sim fought back strongly, claiming the second game 21-12. Yet, Sindhu's determination shone through in the decider, as she clinched victory after a grueling battle that lasted just under an hour.