The North East Cricket Development Council's 1st Senior Women's Interstate Friendship T20 Tournament 2024 saw Manipur and Sikkim secure victories at Pahamsning Cricket Ground in Ri-Bhoi.

Manipur overcame Arunachal Pradesh by 3 wickets with 7 balls remaining in Group A. The standout performance came from Monica Devi Ningthoujam, who claimed an impressive 5/13 in 4 overs. Arunachal, batting first, posted 101/8 in 20 overs, with Nabam Abhi top-scoring at 23. Manipur's chase faced early setbacks at 3/3, but Chingkheileima Chanu Mangsatabam's 32 guided them to victory.

In Group B, Sikkim defeated Nagaland by 4 wickets with 8 balls to spare. Samayita Roy Prodhan starred for Sikkim, smashing 55 off 43 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Nagaland, batting first, managed 103/3 in 20 overs, with Sentilemla Imsong scoring an unbeaten 33. Pramila Limboo was Sikkim's most effective bowler, taking 2/17 in 4 overs.

The tournament continues tomorrow with Meghalaya facing Manipur and Sikkim taking on Mizoram in the final group stage matches before Thursday's semifinals. Both Meghalaya and Mizoram will be seeking their first wins of the tournament.