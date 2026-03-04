Manipur core powers India’s historic AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 campaign

Manipur’s footballing heartbeat will resonate strongly in Australia as nine players from the state form the backbone of India’s 26-member squad for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, marking the country’s return to the continental showpiece after a 12-year gap.

India, which last featured in the tournament in 2014, qualified for the 2026 edition with a dominant third-place finish in the 2025 qualifiers. Drawn in Group C alongside heavyweights Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei, the Blue Tigresses face a stern test. The top two teams and the two best third-placed sides will progress to the quarter-finals, with the four semi-finalists earning direct qualification to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil.

At the heart of India’s campaign is a formidable Manipuri contingent. Goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, now India’s undisputed No.1 with 26 caps, anchors the side. Captain Ngangbam Sweety Devi, a veteran of 67 caps, marshals the defence alongside versatile Shilky Devi Hemam and Sarita Yumnam. Martina Thokchom and Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi add tactical flexibility across defence and midfield.

In attack, the experience of Grace Dangmei—India’s most capped player in the squad with 92 appearances—combines with the youthful firepower of Lynda Kom Serto and Babina Devi Lisham, both products of Manipur’s prolific football pipeline. Grace and Panthoi were instrumental during the qualifiers, delivering crucial performances against Iraq and Timor-Leste.

With Manipur contributing nearly a third of the squad, its influence underscores the state’s unmatched dominance in Indian women’s football. If India are to script history and chase a maiden World Cup berth, much will hinge on the defensive steel, midfield energy and attacking spark provided by its Manipuri stars.