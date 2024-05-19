Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh, the 22-year-old midfield dynamo from Manipur, has inked a fresh deal with Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC, keeping him at the club until 2025. The 22-year-old midfielder's contract extension was announced by the Chennai-based outfit on May 18.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "It’s exciting to stay at Chennaiyin FC for another season. After qualifying for the playoffs this season, we aim to achieve even more next time. This club is the perfect environment for me to grow and learn from some of the best coaches and players. I have made significant progress over the past few years and intend to keep advancing in my career."

Jiteshwor has emerged as a key figure in Chennaiyin FC's midfield since joining the club in 2022. His robust defensive contributions, which included a team-high 25 successful tackles and 14 interceptions in the previous ISL campaign, have not gone unnoticed by the club's management and coaching staff.

Head coach Owen Coyle lauded Jiteshwor's unique blend of tenacity and technical ability, terming the Manipuri as an integral part of the team's plans moving forward, adding that Jitu was never going anywhere.

Jiteshwor has already represented India at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualification last year. The young midfielder expressed his excitement about staying with Chennaiyin FC, saying that it is exciting for him to stay at the club, as it is the perfect environment for him to grow and learn from some of the best coaches and players.

Jiteshwor's contract extension is seen as a significant achievement for Manipuri football, as it not only recognizes his talent but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring footballers from the state. With 44 matches under his belt for Chennaiyin FC across all competitions, including 23 in the last season, Jiteshwor's journey in the ISL is just beginning.