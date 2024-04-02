In a significant achievement for Indian weightlifting, Tokyo Olympics medalist Mirabai Chanu has emerged as the sole Indian weightlifter to secure qualification for the Paris Olympics. The 29-year-old athlete achieved this feat after a successful performance at the IWF World Cup in Phuket, Thailand.

Chanu, who recently returned to action following a six-month injury lay-off showcased her prowess by finishing third in Group B of the women’s 49kg category securing the 11th position overall at the event. Her total lift of 184kg at the World Cup proved instrumental in booking her berth for the 2024 Paris Games.

With her participation in the World Cup, Chanu has met the qualification criteria for the Paris Olympics, which mandates participation in two mandatory events and three other qualifiers. Currently ranked second in the women’s 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR), she stands behind China’s Jiang Huihua.

Despite the official announcement pending until the conclusion of the World Cup, Chanu's remarkable achievement marks a historic moment for Indian weightlifting. The top 10 lifters from each weight class will secure qualification for the Paris Olympics, further highlighting the significance of Chanu's accomplishment.