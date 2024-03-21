On the third day of the 3rd North East Games 2024, Manipur surged ahead to overtake Nagaland in the medal tally.

Manipur's athletes exhibited outstanding performances, securing a total of 49 medals, including 20 Gold, 11 Silver, and 18 Bronze.

This remarkable achievement propelled Manipur to the top position in the standings. Nagaland, after leading in the previous days, closely followed behind with a total of 52 medals, consisting of 19 Gold, 12 Silver, and 21 Bronze.



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Meanwhile, Assam maintained a strong presence with 50 medals in total, comprising 16 Gold, 21 Silver, and 13 Bronze.

As the competition intensifies, spectators are gripped with anticipation, all eyes on Nagaland: will they reclaim their top spot, or will Manipur maintain its lead, or perhaps Assam will deliver a surprising upset?

The 3rd North East Games 2024 continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling display of exceptional talent and sportsmanship, promising more exhilarating moments in the days to come.

The games feature competitions across fifteen disciplines, including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, and more.



While Athletics will be held in the IG Stadium, Kohima, other disciplines will take place at various venues such as NAPTC Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima and Tetso College.