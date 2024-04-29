Manipur's under-20 football team secured their spot in the semifinals of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's National Football Championship. The team showcased their skills on Sunday at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, overpowering Telangana with a resounding 4-1 victory.

Telangana's Pitla Saiyashwanth set the tone early, netting a goal in the 21st minute and putting his team in the lead. However, Manipur quickly turned the tide in their favor with a relentless onslaught. Telangana's goalkeeper, Rishab Pradhan, inadvertently contributed to Manipur's comeback by scoring an own goal in the 23rd minute. Manipur capitalized on this momentum shift, with Yendrembam Rohit Singh converting a penalty in the 30th minute to put his team ahead.

The Manipuri onslaught continued, as Ashangbam Bhaskar Singh found the back of the net twice, in the 33rd and 72nd minutes, respectively. Telangana struggled to contain Manipur's attacking prowess, conceding goals at crucial junctures of the match.

The clash between Manipur, winners of Group A, and Telangana, winners of Group H, drew a large crowd to the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground. Despite Telangana's early lead, Manipur's determination and skill proved too much to handle.

Manipur's journey in the championship now sees them poised to face Karnataka in the first semifinal scheduled for May 20.