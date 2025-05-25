Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya has extended heartfelt congratulations to Manipur and Nagaland for their outstanding performance at the first-ever Khelo India Beach Games, held in Diu from May 19 to 24. Manipur emerged as the overall champion, while Nagaland made history by securing third place — their first top-three finish at a Khelo India event.

In an official statement released by SAI Media, Mandaviya lauded the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNGDD) for successfully hosting the landmark event. The closing ceremony took place at the INS Khukri Memorial in Diu.

"Diu has always been close to my heart, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Union Territory for successfully hosting the Khelo India Beach Games 2025," said Mandaviya. "Manipur has shown extreme courage and skill, especially in pencak silat, and Nagaland has achieved a major milestone with their top-three finish. This shows the immense potential in the Northeast."

Over 800 athletes from 31 states and Union Territories competed in six medal events including pencak silat, sepak takraw, soccer, volleyball, open sea swimming, and kabaddi. Demonstration sports included mallakhamb and tug-of-war. A total of 46 gold medals were contested during the beach sports carnival.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Srimati Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, remarked, "The Khelo India Beach Games have ushered in a new era. Our young athletes have truly lit up the shores of Diu with their brilliance."

She also highlighted the Northeast’s growing role in India's sporting landscape, saying, "Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam have shown that the region is brimming with talent. Our government's priority is to fully harness this potential with the right support and infrastructure."

The Khelo India Beach Games mark a significant step in expanding India’s grassroots sports culture and spotlighting emerging talent in beach and water-based disciplines.