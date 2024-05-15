Eternal heavyweights Manipur reasserted their dominance in women's football by defeating rising powerhouses Haryana 2-0 to clinch the 28th Senior Women's National Football Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy on May 15.

The final, played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, saw a polished all-round performance from the Manipur team who struck through goals to record their latest national triumph.

After the match, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to Twitter to congratulate the team, writing, "Hearty congratulations to the Manipur team on being crowned as Champions in the 28th Senior Women’s NFC for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy. Your excellent performance today was inspiring and the victory through grit & sportsmanship has instilled pride in each one of us."