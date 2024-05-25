Classic Football Academy from Manipur secured the AIFF U17 Elite Youth League 2023-24 title, defeating Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 at Nagoa Panchayat Ground, Goa, on May 25.

With all the goals were scored in the second half, the match featured lively attacking football from both sides on the well-maintained Nagoa pitch. Classic Football Academy emerged as the stronger team and deserved their victory, although Sudeva Delhi FC had chances that could have changed the result.

After a scoreless first half, Classic took the lead in the 49th minute with a header from Ningthoukhongjam Rishi off a corner. Ahongshangbam Samson extended the lead with another header from a corner in the 56th minute.

Sudeva responded in the 60th minute with a goal from substitute Gaurav Kumar, who headed in a cross from Ginminhao Khongsai.

Despite Sudeva's efforts to equalise, Classic's solid defence held firm. Classic also had scoring opportunities, but Sudeva's goalkeeper Junaid Hamid made important saves.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated Classic Football Academy on their second AIFF U17 Elite Youth League triumph, hailing their "outstanding performance" and "remarkable achievement".

The chief minister wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to Classic Football Academy on winning the All India U-17 Youth League 2024, held in Goa! Winning this prestigious title for the second time is a remarkable achievement and you have truly made our state proud with your outstanding performance. Keep shining and achieving great heights in the world of football. Continue to strive for excellence and make us proud with your future accomplishments."