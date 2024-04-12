Six-time world champion boxer M C Mary Kom has announced her resignation as India’s chef-de-mission for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Citing personal reasons, the celebrated athlete expressed her regret in a letter addressed to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha.

Mary Kom's decision was confirmed by Usha, who stated that the boxer had formally requested to be relieved from her duties in the forthcoming Games. In her letter, the 41-year-old expressed her deep respect for the opportunity to serve her country but emphasized that personal circumstances compelled her to step down from the prestigious role.

“It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations,” Mary Kom wrote.

Initially appointed on March 21, Mary Kom was set to play a pivotal role as the logistical in-charge of India’s contingent during the July 26-August 11 Games in Paris. Her resignation has left a void in the leadership of the Indian team, prompting the IOA to consider a replacement.

“We are sad that Olympic medal winning boxer and Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy,” said Usha in a statement acknowledging Mary Kom's decision.

Following the announcement, Usha revealed that she had personally conversed with Mary Kom, understanding her reasons and expressing full support for her choice. The IOA President also urged everyone to respect the privacy of the legendary boxer during this time.