The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the key officials who will spearhead India's representation at the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

At the helm of the delegation stands none other than the illustrious boxer, MC Mary Kom, appointed as the Chef de Mission. Her unparalleled dedication and inspiring journey make her an ideal mentor to guide India's athletes through the rigors of Olympic competition.

Assisting Mary Kom in this pivotal role is Shiva Keshavan, named Deputy Chef de Mission. Keshavan, a former Olympian in luge, brings a wealth of experience to bolster the team's management and coordination efforts.

Gagan Narang, a renowned shooting champion, will oversee the shooting village operations, ensuring an optimal environment for India's shooters to excel. His meticulous approach and understanding of athlete needs promise a conducive setting for peak performance.

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala takes on the role of Chief Medical Officer, entrusted with the health and well-being of India's athletes throughout the Games. His expertise in sports medicine will be instrumental in maintaining the contingent's fitness and performance levels.

Mr. G Rajaraman, a seasoned sports journalist and communications expert, steps in as the IOA's Press Attaché. His proficiency will be pivotal in orchestrating effective media coverage and communication strategies during the prestigious event.

Sarvesh Kedia, with his background in digital marketing and social media management, will lead IOA's social media initiatives, amplifying the journey of Indian athletes at the Games to a global audience.

Sharath Kamal assumes the mantle of Flag Bearer, embodying the unity and spirit of India's contingent as they vie for glory on the Olympic stage.

Commenting on the appointments, IOA President Dr. PT Usha expressed delight, stating, "We are thrilled to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication, and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud."