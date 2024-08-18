Ranjan Chaudhuri, head coach of India's Under 20 football team, has appointed Ricky Meetei Haobam as captain and Ebindas Yesudas as vice-captain for the upcoming SAFF U20 Championship. The announcement came as the team arrived in Kathmandu on Friday, just days before their opening match.

With the tournament set to kick off, Chaudhuri emphasised the importance of a strong start. "Our first match will be crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the tournament," he said at the pre-tournament press conference.

As defending champions, the Indian squad feels an extra sense of motivation and responsibility. Chaudhuri acknowledged the expectations that come with the title, stating, "We're looking forward to the challenges that come with being defending champions."

Captain Ricky Meetei echoed his coach's sentiments, saying, "Everyone expects us to perform well again. We're fully focused on winning the tournament."

India, placed in Group B, will face Bhutan in their opening match on Monday, followed by a clash with the Maldives on Friday. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 2:45 pm IST.

Looking ahead, the team will travel to Laos for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in September. However, Chaudhuri made it clear that their current focus is solely on the SAFF championship.

The coach's strategic approach and the team's determination set the stage for an exciting tournament as India aims to retain their SAFF U20 title.