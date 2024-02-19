In the aftermath of India's resounding victory over England in the third Test at Rajkot, cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar has issued a stark warning to the visitors, highlighting the formidable challenge posed by India's youthful batting lineup.

India's commanding performance in the absence of stalwarts Virat Kohli and KL Rahul showcased the depth of their talent pool, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the charge with a brilliant century, ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja's sublime ton.

Facing off against England's renowned bowling attack, including the likes of Mark Wood and the spin trio of Tom Hartley, Joe Root, and Rehan Ahmed, the young Indian batters displayed remarkable composure and skill, amassing runs with apparent ease.

Reflecting on India's dominance, Manjrekar emphasized the significant role played by the inexperienced Indian batsmen in dismantling England's bowling arsenal. "The worry for England going into the next 2 Tests is the bowling attack," Manjrekar remarked. "The big takeaway... was how their bowling was massacred by young Indian batters with hardly any Test experience."

While acknowledging England's potent batting lineup, Manjrekar expressed doubts about the ability of their inexperienced spinners to make a significant impact. Despite their commendable performance thus far, he questioned whether they could consistently trouble the Indian batsmen, particularly on pitches less conducive to spin.