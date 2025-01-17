The prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour, was presented to double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, and para-athlete Praveen Kumar by President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

The National Sports Awards 2025 ceremony recognised exceptional contributions across various sports, with awards such as the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, and Dronacharya Award presented to the country’s finest athletes and coaches.

Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal, securing bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event. She later added another bronze in the mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh, marking India's first-ever shooting team medal.

Gukesh Dommaraju achieved a milestone in Indian chess, becoming the youngest-ever world champion at 18 after defeating China’s Ding Liren in the FIDE World Championship in Singapore. His 7.5-6.5 victory in the final game etched his name in history as India’s second world chess champion after Viswanathan Anand.

Praveen Kumar clinched gold in the men’s high jump T64 at the 2024 Paralympics, further establishing himself as a trailblazer in para-sports.

Harmanpreet Singh led the Indian men’s hockey team to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and has been a consistent performer, including being nominated for FIH Player of the Year.

Arjuna Awards were conferred upon hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and women’s team captain Salima Tete for their outstanding performances. Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji were also recognized with the Arjuna Award.

Para-athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep received Arjuna Awards for their achievements. Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh, alongside para-shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis, were also among the honorees.

Former football coach Armando Agnelo Colaco, who previously helmed Dempo FC and East Bengal, received the Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category, honouring his contribution to Indian football.

The event celebrated the excellence and dedication of India’s sports community, highlighting their remarkable achievements in 2024 and beyond.