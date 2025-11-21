Markram unimpressed with Guwahati’s tea-before-lunch format: “Not the Biggest Fan of It”

Guwahati is set to witness history by hosting its first-ever Test match on starting November 22 and what has surprised many and become the main talking point is the unusual “tea before lunch” timing, something never seen before in Test cricket.

The second Test in Guwahati will feature an unprecedented 9:00 a.m. start — a first for a daytime Test in India as officials look to maximize playing time in a region where daylight fades by 4:00 p.m. The early sunrise and early sunset in the Northeast have prompted a complete restructuring of the match schedule: the first session will run from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a tea break until 11:20 a.m. The second session will continue until 1:20 p.m., and lunch will be taken from 1:20 to 2:00 p.m. The final session is set from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

But not everyone is happy with the change.

South Africa opener Aiden Markram said he isn’t a big fan of the new timing and prefers how Test cricket usually runs.

“It’s interesting. I’m not the biggest fan of it, to be honest. I think Test cricket should always start at 10 a.m. with lunch followed by tea,” Markram said on Jio Hotstar’s Follow the Blues.

“But those are the cards you’re dealt, and you just get on with it. It’ll be something different to experience, but hopefully, it doesn’t become a common thing.”

Markram’s comments show the bigger discussion around how much Test cricket should change because of local conditions.

Inside the South African camp, the reactions were mixed. Spinner Keshav Maharaj said the team understands why the timing was changed.

“We actually heard about it recently. It’s an interesting one, but you can understand the thinking behind it. Sunlight becomes a factor, so they’re trying to maximize playing time. We respect the rules put in place, and we’re here to compete and give our best as a South African unit,” Maharaj said.

India’s Sai Sudharsan, speaking on the same show, was more chilled about the whole thing.

“I don’t mind having tea before lunch. I already drink tea during lunch, so I’ll probably enjoy it. Of course, it’s new, but we’ll get used to it. It’s exciting to explore,” he said.

This small but unusual change comes ahead of the second Test of South Africa’s tour of India, after the visitors won the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs on November 14. The pitch in Guwahati is expected to be good for batting, with a bit of early moisture that might help the seamers.

With different opinions coming in, Markram’s take adds another voice to the ongoing chat about keeping Test cricket traditional while still adjusting to local needs.