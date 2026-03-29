Mary Kom backs ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’, calls fitness essential

Olympic medallist Mary Kom joined the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ drive, lending support to a nationwide initiative promoting healthier lifestyles through community participation.

Addressing participants, Mary Kom thanked organisers for the effort, saying, “I want to say thanks to the organisers for organising this ‘Sunday on Cycles’ event, which is actually part of the ‘Fit India Movement’... I am personally very concerned about my fitness.” She stressed the importance of regular physical activity and encouraged people to adopt simple habits such as cycling.

Reflecting on her early years, the boxer said the event reminded her of how sport shaped her childhood. “This event really brought back memories of my childhood… I used to have a small bicycle back then, and I used it for everything,” she said, adding that such activity “is absolutely essential” for maintaining health.

The weekly programme is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, along with several sports bodies and fitness groups. It is conducted simultaneously across states and union territories, covering training centres and grassroots-level sports hubs.

Launched in December 2024 under the guidance of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the initiative has seen growing participation across the country. Officials said lakhs of citizens now take part every week at thousands of locations.

The campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to make fitness a part of daily life, while also addressing broader concerns such as rising obesity levels and pollution.