Boxing icon and Olympic medalist Mary Kom made a notable appearance at SAI NBA, Rohtak, to watch the semi-finals of the Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC) Combined National Talent Hunt Programme. The initiative, supported by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), seeks to discover and nurture young boxing talent from all corners of the country.

The six-time world champion interacted with participants during her visit, sharing valuable advice and encouragement. The REC National Talent Hunt Programme is part of a larger effort to expand the sport’s reach beyond traditional strongholds, with the winners set to join the National camp—a new initiative by BFI that has attracted widespread interest from boxing enthusiasts nationwide.

The Elite and Youth men and women are competing across 12 and 10 weight categories, respectively, in matches held from October 6-13. Following the Elite and Youth events, the junior and sub-junior competitions will run from October 15-22, featuring 13 and 14 weight categories.

Mary Kom’s presence at the event has provided a major boost for the young participants, who are vying for a chance to join the National camp and represent the country on a bigger stage.