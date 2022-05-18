England’s men’s team has named Matthew Mott as their new white-ball coach. Mott, 48, has signed a four-year contract with England and will be available for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Amsterdam in June.

Mott was most recently the coach of Australia’s women’s team, where he oversaw one of the best winning records in international sport during his seven years in command. Australia Women have won successive ICC T20 World Cups, this year’s ICC Women’s 50-Over World Cup, and have gone undefeated in four Ashes series under his leadership.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to play white-ball for England.” While I am an Australian, I have significant ties to the UK, and several of my closest friends live there, having spent time as a player and coach in Scotland, Wales, and England,” Mott remarked upon his hiring, as quoted by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“When the opportunity to work with such an established and successful team under the shrewd leadership of Eoin Morgan and now Rob Key, whom I have always admired as an exceptional cricket thinker, drew me in.” He added.