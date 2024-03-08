In a setback for Gujarat Titans, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade is slated to miss the opening two matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The Australian cricketer's absence stems from his commitment to represent Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield final scheduled from March 21 to 25.



Wade, a key figure in the Gujarat Titans lineup, communicated his decision to prioritize domestic red-ball cricket to the franchise management. With the Titans embarking on their IPL campaign from March 24, Wade's unavailability for the initial fixtures has prompted strategic adjustments within the squad.



The IPL 2024 season is set to kick off on March 22, featuring an electrifying clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, are geared up to face Mumbai Indians in their opening encounter on March 24 at Ahmedabad's esteemed venue.



Although Wade's temporary absence poses a challenge, it may not significantly dent the Titans' prospects, given his limited involvement in previous seasons. Despite being part of the squad for IPL 2022, Wade didn't feature in any matches, and his role remained minimal during the triumphant 2022 campaign.



Expressing his satisfaction with Wade's participation in the Sheffield Shield final, Tasmania head coach Jeff Vaughan acknowledged the value of the experienced campaigner's return to the domestic setup.



Amid Wade's absence, Gujarat Titans are expected to rely on the seasoned Wriddhiman Saha as their primary wicketkeeper, supported by the promising talents of Robin Minz, acquired for a hefty sum of Rs 3.6 crore in the IPL 2024 auction.



As the countdown to IPL 2024 begins, anticipation mounts among fans eager to witness the exhilarating clashes and stellar performances that define the world's premier T20 extravaganza. With a star-studded squad and a determined spirit, Gujarat Titans aim to make a resounding statement in their quest for IPL glory.



Here's a glance at the formidable Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2024:



David Miller

Shubman Gill (c)

Matthew Wade

Wriddhiman Saha

Kane Williamson

Abhinav Manohar

B. Sai Sudharsan

Darshan Nalkande

Vijay Shankar

Jayant Yadav

Rahul Tewatia

Mohammed Shami

Noor Ahmad

Sai Kishore

Rashid Khan

Joshua Little

Mohit Sharma

Azmatullah Omarzai

Umesh Yadav

Shahrukh Khan

Sushant Mishra

Kartik Tyagi

Manav Suthar

Spencer Johnson

Robin Minz.

