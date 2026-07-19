Mbappé breaks Messi's World Cup scoring record, takes Golden Boot lead despite France loss

Kylian Mbappé became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after scoring twice in France's 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place play-off in Miami on Saturday (local time), while also moving to the top of the race for the 2026 Golden Boot.

The France captain's brace took his tally at the ongoing tournament to 10 goals, two ahead of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who has scored eight. Mbappé has found the net with braces against Senegal, Iraq, Sweden and England, in addition to goals against Paraguay and Morocco.

The two goals also saw the French forward surpass Messi as the leading scorer in World Cup history. Mbappé now has 22 goals from just 22 World Cup appearances, overtaking Messi's record of 21 goals in 33 matches.

France looked out of the contest after conceding four first-half goals. Declan Rice opened the scoring in the third minute before Ezri Konsa doubled England's advantage in the 18th. Bukayo Saka struck twice, in the 37th minute and first-half stoppage time, as England took a commanding 4-0 lead into the break.

France responded immediately after the restart. Dayot Upamecano released Mbappé with a precise pass into the penalty area, and the forward calmly finished in the 48th minute to draw level with Messi's all-time World Cup tally.

Bradley Barcola reduced the deficit to 4-2 in the 54th minute before Mbappe struck again in the 66th. Michael Olise provided the assist with a clever flick, allowing the French captain to control the ball and fire a left-footed finish past Dean Henderson, making it 4-3 and setting a new World Cup scoring record.

England regained control late in the game when Saka converted an 87th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick. Ousmane Dembele pulled one back deep into stoppage time, but Jude Bellingham scored moments later to seal a 6-4 victory and secure the bronze medal for the Three Lions.

Mbappé entered the 2026 World Cup with 12 career World Cup goals and has added 10 more during the tournament, placing him firmly in front in the Golden Boot standings. Messi remains second with eight goals after overtaking former Germany striker Miroslav Klose earlier in the tournament to become the all-time leading scorer before Mbappe broke the record in the third-place play-off.