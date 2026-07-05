Mbappe fires France past Paraguay into World Cup quarter-finals

France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after defeating Paraguay 1-0 in a tense Round of 16 encounter at Lincoln Financial Field, with Kylian Mbappé's second-half penalty proving the difference.

Didier Deschamps' side, which had cruised through the group stage, faced a resilient Paraguay team that had knocked out Germany in the previous round. Paraguay frustrated the two-time world champions for long periods with disciplined defending and relentless pressing, limiting France's attacking opportunities.

France dominated possession from the opening whistle but struggled to break down Paraguay's compact defensive setup. Despite controlling the game, Les Bleus managed only a handful of attempts before the break, while Julio Enciso led Paraguay's energetic press.

The opening half produced few clear chances and ended without a single shot on target from either side, making it only the third World Cup knockout match since 1966 to reach half-time without an effort on target. Tensions briefly boiled over after a challenge on Mbappé by Andrés Cubas sparked a confrontation involving players from both teams.

France increased the intensity after the restart and finally tested goalkeeper Orlando Gill when Manu Kone's long-range strike was pushed over the crossbar.

The decisive moment came in the 66th minute after substitute Desire Doué made an immediate impact. The forward dribbled past three defenders before being fouled inside the penalty area by Diego Gomez, prompting the referee to award a penalty.

Mbappé kept his composure despite attempts to delay the kick and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give France the lead.

Paraguay pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but France remained organised defensively to protect their advantage. Mbappé nearly doubled the lead in stoppage time, only for Gill to deny him with an impressive double save.

The victory sends France into the last eight, where they will face Morocco for a place in the semi-finals.