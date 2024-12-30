A historic crowd milestone marked the final day of the India-Australia Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, breaking an attendance record that stood since 1937. The five-day Test match surpassed the previous record set during the Australia-England clash of the 1936/37 season, which notably ran for six days.

Cricket Australia confirmed 51,371 spectators had already filled the stands for the opening session of day five, with numbers continuing to grow. The match drew impressive daily crowds throughout, recording 87,242 on day one, followed by 85,147, 83,073, and 43,867 on subsequent days.

The extraordinary turnout prompted rare measures, with MCG officials opening Yarra Park outside the ground to accommodate the overflow of spectators on the final day.

On the field, Australia maintained pressure in their pursuit of victory, claiming key Indian wickets during the crucial morning session. Team India lost captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli in quick succession. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant mounted some resistance with an 88-run partnership, Pant's dismissal to a spectacular catch by Mitchell Marsh and Ravindra Jadeja's quick exit left India vulnerable.

As the match entered its final session, Australia needed five wickets to take the lead in the series, setting up a thrilling conclusion to this record-breaking Test match.