In another huge step up for Meghalaya cricket, Ajima Sangma has been selected for India C in the Women’s Challenger Tournament, a BCCI mixed tournament.

Ajima was born on the 2nd of January, 1997 in Kongbe Ading, Tura, West Garo Hills, and was a student of St. Xavier's School and completed her secondary education at Auxillium Secondary School, Tura.

She completed her HSSLC from Don Bosco HS Section, Tura, and graduated from the same College.

The tall fast bowler has regularly featured in the senior Meghalaya women’s team, having successfully risen through the ranks in district-level and age-group tournaments.

“Her being selected in the Indian Team C is, by itself, a great achievement and an inspiration to others as hard work pays. It will definitely push our other girls harder to take the game to new heights. This is a historic landmark for women’s cricket in the state,” said Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) Honorary Secretary Gideon Kharkongor.

This tournament could well be the stepping stone to Ajima reaching the Indian women’s national team and the MCA has passed on its best wishes to the young star.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that Saranya RS will be one of the Team C officials.

Saranya has been the coach of the Meghalaya women’s team for several seasons now.