In a historic moment, Shanborlang Marbaniang and Iarapborsing Kharbani, both hailing from Meghalaya, have made their names known in the history of professional boxing after winning the first Pro Boxing Fight Night held by Om Ayurveda Boxing Promotions in Gujarat.

Only two of the three players from the state who travelled to Gujarat for the fight night, Upper Shillong natives Shanborlang Marbaniang (23) and Iarapborsing Kharbani (18), and 21-year-old Elvin Rani, secured victories. Elvin was defeated by a judge's decision.

Unbeaten fighter Marbaniang enthralled the crowd with his powerful fists and lightning-quick reflexes. His third professional match took place in the Flyweight division. He defeated Andhra Pradesh's Madan Pratap with a technical knockout.

Iarapborsing Kharbani, competing in the bantamweight division, triumphed after defeating Telangana's Devavath Anil Kumar. Unfortunately, Saleem Khan of Jammu and Kashmir defeated Elvin Rani in the Featherweight division after a challenging contest.

All three boxers represented the state under the Meghalaya Professional Boxing Council (MPBC). They are set to be welcomed and felicitated upon their return to the State today in the afternoon.