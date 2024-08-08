The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has announced a list of 25 players for the U-19 team ahead of the BCCI 2024-25 domestic season. This selection follows evaluations based on performances from the BCCI 2023-24 domestic season and recent MCA selection matches held in Jagiroad, Assam.

The chosen squad will compete in two key tournaments: the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, a one-day competition scheduled for October, and the Cooch Behar Trophy, a multi-day event set for November-December. Last season, Meghalaya's U-19 team made a notable run in the Cooch Behar Trophy, finishing as runners-up in the Plate Group.

To prepare for these tournaments, the MCA will organise selection and preparatory camps a month before each tournament.

Shortlisted Players: Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria, Rohit Sharma, Angkit Tamang, Pushkar Raj Singh, Chengsrang S Marak, Rudra Singh Rathor, Grish Raj Ray, Gaurav Narleng, Manthan Gupta, Jhon Venny, Nangkhamkhraw Pathaw, Bikash Yadav, Kshitij Singhania, Aashish K Lohar, Ashish Prasad, Dipankar Barua, Salchang Sangma, Shavian Blah, Apandanka R Marak, Kishlay Vishlux, Dipayan Nandi, Manthan Dey, Shubham Rasaily, Jarrett M Wanniang, and Heiyomiki Ryngkhlem.