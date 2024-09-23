The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) has announced its shortlisted players for the upcoming BCCI domestic tournaments in the 2024-25 season. The selection process for both the U-15 girls' and U-16 boys' teams has been completed, with 25 and 30 players making the cut respectively.

Selection trials for the girls' team took place from September 15-18, while the boys' trials ran from September 15-20. The MCA's junior selection committees oversaw the process, evaluating talent and potential during the match-based trials.

Players who made the shortlist now face a crucial deadline. Those who haven't already submitted their documentation must do so by September 27. Required paperwork includes a birth certificate (digital preferred), an up-to-date Aadhaar card, school mark sheets from the past three years, a school bonafide certificate, and a passport-sized photo with identifying details.

The MCA office stands ready to assist players with any questions regarding the selection process or documentation requirements.

Shortlisted U-15 girls: Mandy Adreena L Mawnai, Isha Ray, Namesha A Marak, Sweetcemary Khongthiang, Leeny Rai, Sharaisuk Marpna, Diya Biswa, Joanna Pyngrope, Banchilla Marak, Philawanbiang Syiemlieh, Adalyn Fedilia Lyngkhoi, Anniba Aiyosha D Sangma, Jennifer Fancon, Dejiana M Sangma, Eliza Lyngdoh, Deimi Alaska R Marak, Onasa M Sangma, Reavydaysha Lyngkhoi, Priya, Bijime Ch Momin, Philasyrpai, Idashisha Sohshang, Sonakshi R Marak, Rijanailin Peinlang and Mania Sangma.

Shortlisted U-16 boys: Mannan Surana, Krishiv Chaudhary, Raunak Srivastava, Samelawan S Nongkseh, Trejosh Dey, Manbhalang Marshillong, Chingring K Marak, Aryan Kumar Ray, Sameer Chaudhary, Eshan Siangshai, Trijal Agarwal, Mewankitbok M Kharpuri, Benhaden N Marak, Chuanglary B Marak, Md Wahid, Doangkam Ch Marak, Udit Pradhan, Abhijit Chanda, Jakrasil Chuseng R Marak, Abagtha Marak, Ranvir Mashi, Joseph Mathew, Meiatei Sun, Chukam Matsram D Shira, Damechua Khongsngi, Hriday Chettri, Changrik M Sangma, Joshua L Mawnai, Jamesbirth Ch Sangma and Gurjit Singh.