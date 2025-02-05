The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to make its much-anticipated debut in Meghalaya as NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) gears up to face Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on February 7.

This milestone event marks a significant step in reinforcing Shillong’s reputation as a football hub.

NEUFC will also host Bengaluru FC on February 21 and East Bengal FC on March 8, bringing Indian football's biggest stars, including Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Naorem Mahesh Singh, to Shillong. Fans across the state are eagerly awaiting the spectacle.

Speaking ahead of the historic fixture, NEUFC CEO Mandar Tamhane reflected on the club’s move to Shillong and highlighted the immense football passion in the region. Recalling the Durand Cup semi-final against Shillong Lajong, he noted the overwhelming response from fans.

"When we played the Durand Cup semi-final here, it was an eye-opener for me, despite my 25 years in Indian football. Online tickets sold out in 12 minutes, and queues for physical tickets stretched over five kilometers. Fan parks across districts were packed. This reception reaffirmed our decision to bring ISL to Shillong this season," Tamhane stated, as per an ISL release.



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Tamhane acknowledged the pivotal role of the Meghalaya government in this transition. "Once we decided to bring ISL to Shillong, we worked closely with the Meghalaya government. Their unwavering support and shared vision of making Shillong the football capital of India have been instrumental," he added.

NEUFC forward Redeem Tlang, a Shillong native, expressed his excitement about playing ISL matches in his home city. Tlang, who has over 100 ISL appearances and played a crucial role in NEUFC’s Durand Cup triumph in 2024, emphasized what this means for Meghalaya’s football culture.

"It’s a very special moment for me and the people of Meghalaya to experience ISL in Shillong," said Tlang. "ISL is India’s top league, and having it in our city is an incredible feeling. Football is deeply ingrained in Shillong’s culture. I urge fans to support us and give us that extra boost on matchdays."

Tlang’s football journey began with Shillong Lajong FC in 2013, but his passion for the sport was nurtured from childhood. "Football is like a religion here. It’s the first sport kids play growing up. I started playing with my uncles on weekends, purely for the love of the game," he recalled.

Beyond hosting ISL matches, Tlang believes Shillong’s inclusion in the league will leave a lasting impact on young footballers. "ISL coming to Shillong is crucial for kids. They now get to experience top-level football at a young age, which wasn’t the case when I was growing up. The grassroots scene has been improving, and this will further boost football’s growth in Meghalaya and across the country."

As Shillong prepares for its ISL debut, excitement among local fans continues to build. The arrival of India’s premier football league is set to showcase Meghalaya’s deep-rooted passion for football and further cement its place as a powerhouse in Indian football.