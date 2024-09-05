The second edition of the MLA Cup roared to life on September 5 at Boldamgre Playground, drawing 31 teams from across Mahendraganj Constituency, South West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Local dignitaries Sanjay A Sangma, MLA of Mahendraganj, and Pongseng R Marak, MLA of Bajengdoba, presided over the opening ceremony of this highly anticipated inter-locality football tournament.

The competition got off to a nail-biting start as Domapara FC and Garagre FC battled to a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Domapara ultimately clinched victory in a tense penalty shootout, edging out their opponents 4-3.

Organised by the Rangdokram Socio-Cultural Club, the MLA Cup aims to showcase local talent and bring communities together through the beautiful game. As the tournament unfolds in the coming days, football fever is set to grip the region with teams vying for supremacy on the pitch.