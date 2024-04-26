After a prolonged hiatus, NorthEast United FC is reviving its tradition of conducting trials and scouting talents across the northeastern region of India.

This resurgence brings a ray of hope for aspiring footballers, especially in Meghalaya, where the club is set to host trials in Shillong.

Known as a fertile ground for footballing talent, the Northeast region has produced numerous gems over the years. From the streets to the stadiums, football runs deep in the veins of the people here.

With NorthEast United FC's initiative, young players now have a platform to showcase their skills and potentially make a mark on the national and international stage.

The upcoming trials in Meghalaya present a golden opportunity for budding footballers to shine. Whether they dream of donning the iconic red jersey of NorthEast United FC or aspire to represent their state and country, these trials offer a stepping stone towards fulfilling their ambitions.



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Scheduled for the 28th and 29th of April, with the final round on the 30th, these trials will cater to two age groups:

Under 17: Players born between 1st January 2008 and 31st December 2009.

Reserve Team: Players born between 1st January 2004 and 31st December 2007.

This structured approach ensures that talents across different age groups have the opportunity to showcase their abilities and potentially earn a spot in NorthEast United FC's setup.

The trials not only serve as a platform for individual players but also contribute to the broader goal of nurturing homegrown talent in the region. By tapping into the grassroots level, NorthEast United FC aims to build a strong foundation for the future of Indian football.

So, to all the young footballers in Meghalaya, the stage is set, the opportunity awaits. Show up, give it your all, and let your passion for the game propel you towards your dreams. NorthEast United FC is ready to witness the next generation of footballing stars rise from the heart of Meghalaya.



Link to download the registration form: https://bit.ly/3JA7KFd