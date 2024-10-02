Meghalaya secured a 17-run victory over Manipur today, claiming the top spot in Group A and advancing to the semifinals of the North East Cricket Development Council's 1st Senior Women's Interstate Friendship T20 Tournament 2024. The match took place at Pahamsning Cricket Ground in Ri-Bhoi.

In Group B action, Sikkim edged out Mizoram by 9 runs, solidifying their position as group leaders. Sikkim had previously defeated Nagaland, who finished second in the group. Manipur holds the second spot in Group A after their win against Arunachal Pradesh yesterday.

Batting first, Meghalaya posted 97/5 in their 20 overs. Despite a shaky start, losing three wickets for just 13 runs, Neha Hajong (18) and Luiza Tamang (32 not out) stabilized the innings with a 45-run partnership. Daiaka Warjri contributed 14 runs to push the total closer to 100. Manipur's bowling attack was led by RK Linthoingambi Devi, Chingkheileima Chanu Mangsatabam, and Monica Devi Ningthoujam, each claiming 1/13.

Manipur's chase faltered as they were bowled out for 80 in 18.4 overs. Monica (24) and Kalpana Devi Keisham (17 not out) were the only batters to reach double figures. Daiaka Warjri starred with the ball, taking 2/26, while Ruby Chettri, Debasmita Dutta, and Ajima Sangma chipped in with a wicket each.

In the other match, Sikkim defended a low total of 72/7 against Mizoram. Tshering Ongmu Lepcha (20) and Anjeel Lepcha (18 not out) were the top scorers for Sikkim, while Mamta Rai impressed with 3/11 for Mizoram. Despite a promising start from Felfeli Pautu (14) and P Vansangzuali (22), Mizoram fell short, managing only 63/8 in their 20 overs. Purni Maya Gurung's 3/8 was crucial in Sikkim's victory.

Tomorrow's semifinals will feature Meghalaya vs Nagaland at 9 am, followed by Sikkim vs Manipur at 12:30 pm.