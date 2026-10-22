Meghalaya’s Nongkseh Sport & Cultural Club began their I-League 3 campaign in style, registering a convincing 4-1 victory over Kuppuraj FC at the SSA Football Stadium on Thursday, with captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri scoring twice in a dominant second-half display.

Owanijuh Pajuh opened the scoring in the 38th minute before Nongbri struck twice in the 50th and 55th minutes. Ieitlang Syiemlieh added the fourth goal in the 58th minute, while Jaymz Bryan Pale scored a late consolation for Kuppuraj in the 88th minute.

The match began on an even note, with both sides probing for openings. Nongkseh gradually gained momentum after the opening 15 minutes and began creating more attacking opportunities.

Their first attempt on target came within the opening five minutes, but the Kuppuraj goalkeeper kept it out. Nongkseh captain Nongbri led the attacking charge, with a corner in the 32nd minute creating a promising opportunity. However, Kynsailang's header sailed over the crossbar.

Nongkseh broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Kynsailang set up Pajuh, whose strike from the edge of the penalty area found the net.

Kuppuraj looked to respond before half-time and won a corner, but Nongkseh's defence cleared the danger. Hamedamanbha came close to extending the lead in the 44th minute, but his effort went over the crossbar as the Meghalaya side headed into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

The hosts took control after the restart. Nongbri doubled the lead in the 50th minute before completing his brace five minutes later, putting Nongkseh firmly in command at 3-0.

Syiemlieh added a fourth goal in the 58th minute, capping a decisive spell in which Nongkseh scored three times in eight minutes to leave Kuppuraj with a mountain to climb.

With a comfortable lead, Nongkseh made five substitutions to manage their players ahead of the upcoming fixtures. Substitute Shano Tariang attempted to add to the tally with several long-range efforts, but the Kuppuraj goalkeeper kept him at bay, while other attempts missed the target.

Kuppuraj eventually found the net in the 88th minute following a defensive mix-up. Kynsailang Khongsit's attempted back-pass to goalkeeper Wanteilang Malngiang was intercepted by Pale, who went past the custodian and scored to make it 4-1.

The late goal offered little more than consolation, as Nongkseh continued to press during stoppage time, with Kuppuraj's defence preventing further damage.

The I-League 3 action continues on October 24, when Kuppuraj FC face Lakecity FC at 9 am, followed by Meghalaya’s Nongkseh S&CC taking on Chhaygaon FC at 5 pm.