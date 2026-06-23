Messi breaks Klose's World Cup records as Argentina reach knockout stage

Lionel Messi added another chapter to his remarkable World Cup career, breaking multiple long-standing records as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 to secure a place in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Argentine captain scored both goals in the Group J clash in Texas on June 22, taking his World Cup tally to 18 goals and moving past former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's record of 16. The brace also made Messi the player with the most victories in FIFA World Cup history, with 18 wins, surpassing Klose's previous mark of 17.

Messi's first goal arrived in the 38th minute after a clever dummy from Thiago Almada allowed the ball to run through to him. The 38-year-old calmly slotted home to put Argentina ahead. He sealed the victory deep into stoppage time, finishing off a counter-attack in the 95th minute.

The result lifted Argentina to six points from two matches and confirmed the defending champions' qualification for the last 32.

The match was not without drama for Messi, who missed a sixth-minute penalty after a VAR review awarded Argentina a spot-kick. Austria responded with an aggressive pressing game and caused problems for much of the first half before Messi's breakthrough goal shifted momentum.

Beyond becoming the men's World Cup's all-time leading scorer, Messi reached several other milestones. Guinness World Records confirmed that he now holds the records for most World Cup wins by a player, most World Cup goals, most World Cup appearances and most minutes played in the tournament.

According to Opta, Messi also became only the second player to score four or more goals in three different World Cup editions — 2014, 2022 and 2026. Klose is the only other player to achieve the feat.

With five goals in just two matches, Messi leads the scoring charts at the ongoing tournament, having already struck a hat-trick in Argentina's opening 3-0 win over Algeria.

The veteran forward has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches, equalling a record jointly held by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

Klose was among the first to congratulate Messi after the record-breaking performance.

“I've always said Messi is no slouch. For me, Leo is the best footballer of all time! Congratulations, champion,” Klose said.

Argentina now sit comfortably atop Group J and head into the knockout rounds with momentum, driven once again by their record-breaking captain.