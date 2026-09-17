Messi reaches 100-goal milestone for Inter Miami in Campeones Cup win

Lionel Messi reached 100 goals for Inter Miami on September 16, scoring the opening goal as the MLS side defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup at Nu Stadium.

Messi reached the milestone in his 115th appearance for Inter Miami, making it the quickest he has scored 100 goals for any club or country. He previously reached 100 goals in 188 games for Barcelona and 174 appearances for Argentina.

The 39-year-old has scored 76 goals in MLS since joining Inter Miami in 2023, along with 14 in the Leagues Cup, eight in the Concacaf Champions Cup and one at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute after Luis Suárez delivered a cross from the right. The Argentine rose above his marker to head the ball into the net and put Miami ahead in the annual meeting between the champions of MLS and Liga MX.

Casemiro doubled Miami's advantage with a late header to secure the 2-0 victory and hand new head coach Cristian "Kily" González a trophy in his first game in charge.

González credited Messi after the match, saying: "Leo [Messi] told me I was going to become a champion, and he made it happen."

The coach added that the victory would provide the team with a morale boost as they look to build on the trophy.

For Messi, the night marked another milestone in his Inter Miami career, with his 100th goal arriving as the club lifted its latest trophy.