Messi returns to India after 14 years, Kolkata turns into a sea of fans

Lionel Messi’s return to India after 14 years drew massive crowds in Kolkata on December 12, underlining the Argentine star’s unmatched popularity in the country.

Messi arrived in the city amid tight security as thousands of fans gathered outside venues and along routes hoping for a glimpse of the football icon. Authorities were forced to use an alternate route to escort him due to the overwhelming turnout. This is Messi’s first visit to India since 2011.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium, where Argentina edged Venezuela 1-0, adding a sporting highlight to an already charged atmosphere. The stadium and its surroundings witnessed unprecedented scenes, with fans waving flags, wearing Argentina jerseys and chanting Messi’s name for hours.

Ahead of his arrival, supporters had been waiting since early morning. “We have been waiting for two hours. Even if it takes four, we won’t leave. This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” one fan said. Another said meeting Messi felt like “a dream come true,” while others described him as “the magician” and “the greatest of all time.”

Messi’s visit is part of the highly anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025, a multi-city programme celebrating his career and influence. The tour begins in Kolkata before moving to Hyderabad on December 13. He will then travel to Mumbai on December 14 and conclude the tour in Delhi on December 15.

The pan-India itinerary reflects Messi’s enormous fan base across regions, with organisers billing the tour as a nationwide celebration of football’s most recognisable figure.