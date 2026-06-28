Messi scripts history as first player to score in seven straight World Cup matches

Lionel Messi added another milestone to his remarkable World Cup career as Argentina wrapped up a flawless FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign with a 3-1 victory over Jordan, finishing top of Group J with three wins from three matches.

The Argentina captain became the first men's footballer to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, extending a run that began with a hat-trick against Algeria before adding a brace against Austria. Rested for the opening hour against Jordan, Messi came off the bench in the 60th minute and found the net with a trademark free-kick 10 minutes from time to continue his record-breaking streak.

The goal also took the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's World Cup tally to 19, further strengthening his position as Argentina's all-time leading scorer in the tournament. With six goals, he also finished the group stage as the competition's leading scorer.

Messi also became only the fourth player to score in all three group-stage matches of a single FIFA World Cup since the current format was introduced in 1998. Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the feat in 2018, while David Villa and Fernando Torres both did so during Spain's victorious 2010 campaign.

Having already secured qualification, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni rotated his squad heavily against Jordan, making nine changes to the starting line-up. The changes did little to disrupt the defending champions, who controlled the match from the outset.

Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a curling free-kick from outside the box. Argentina doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark when a VAR review awarded a penalty following Ihsan Haddad's challenge on Marcos Senesi. Lautaro Martinez converted from the spot for his first goal of the tournament.

Jordan pulled one back in the 55th minute as Musa Al-Tamaari finished from close range after a low delivery from Haddad, briefly raising hopes of a comeback.

Scaloni introduced Messi on the hour mark, and the captain needed only 20 minutes to make his mark, curling a low free-kick beyond goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila to seal Argentina's victory.

Argentina will now face tournament debutants Cape Verde in the Round of 32 in Miami on July 4 (local time). Jordan bowed out after three straight defeats, although they managed to score in each of their group-stage matches.