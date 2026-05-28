Messi statue in Kolkata to be removed after safety concerns

A 70-foot statue of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata is set to be dismantled after authorities found it unsafe following complaints from local residents.

According to an ESPN report, the structure was seen “swaying in the wind”, prompting an inspection by the Public Works Department (PWD). Officials later concluded that the statue’s structural integrity had been compromised and that it should be taken down to avoid any possible accident.

The statue, installed in December last year ahead of Messi’s India visit as part of his ‘GOAT Tour’, shows the World Cup-winning captain holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy. It was built by fans as a tribute to the football icon and completed within 27 days.

Messi had visited four Indian cities — Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi — along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul during the tour.

West Bengal MLA Sharadwat Mukherjee confirmed the safety concerns surrounding the installation.

“The statue of the Argentine football legend was found to be unsafe,” Mukherjee told ESPN. He added, “We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind.”

Authorities are now searching for an alternative location where the structure can be reassembled safely.

The development comes days after Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of Messi’s GOAT Tour in India, filed a complaint against former West Bengal Sports Minister Arup Biswas. The complaint reportedly included allegations of misconduct, misuse of tickets for the Kolkata event and pressure regarding the distribution of access cards.

Messi’s appearance in Kolkata had earlier witnessed scenes of chaos at Salt Lake Stadium. Fans who had purchased expensive tickets allegedly became angry after the footballer left the venue early, with some spectators throwing bottles and attempting to break gates between stands.

Several attendees accused organisers and political figures of monopolising access to Messi, claiming many fans were unable to properly see the Argentine star despite paying high prices.

The unrest later escalated as some people allegedly tried to damage parts of the event setup, including tents and a goalpost, forcing police to intervene and use mild force to bring the situation under control.