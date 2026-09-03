Messi uses receipt-style post to settle GOAT debate with Argentina honours

Lionel Messi has given the long-running debate over football’s greatest player a playful new twist, using an Instagram post designed like a bar receipt to list his achievements with Argentina.

The campaign-style graphic breaks down Messi’s international career into itemised entries, featuring his goals, assists, minutes played and major trophies won while representing his country. At the bottom, instead of a conventional total, the receipt delivers its verdict: “GOAT debate-settled.”

Among the honours listed are Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, Copa America titles, Olympic gold and the Finalissima.

The post also points to the wider influence of Messi’s international career, including the millions of supporters he has inspired over the years.

Messi’s Argentina career reached its defining moment at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he finally lifted the trophy after years of disappointment on the international stage. Argentina defeated France on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the final, with Messi scoring twice and converting his penalty in the shoot-out.

The victory came eight years after Argentina’s defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, a loss that had been one of the most painful moments of Messi’s international career.

His success with Argentina had already begun with the 2021 Copa America, when he helped the team end a 28-year wait for a major international trophy. Argentina then retained the title in 2024, adding another major honour to Messi’s international résumé.

Messi had briefly announced his retirement from international football in 2016 after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile. He later reversed that decision and went on to lead the team to its World Cup triumph.

Across six World Cups from 2006 to 2026, Messi scored 21 goals in 34 appearances, placing him among the tournament’s leading scorers. France forward Kylian Mbappe has since moved ahead of him with 22 World Cup goals.

Messi’s final World Cup campaign further added to his record, with eight goals and four assists. He also scored his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria during the tournament.

The receipt-style post comes as Messi’s international career enters its closing chapter, with the Argentina captain using a tongue-in-cheek format to make a broader statement about a career that has delivered virtually every major honour available to him.