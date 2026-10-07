Messi's Argentina farewell turns emotional as legend delivers one last masterclass

Lionel Messi marked what was billed as his final appearance for Argentina with a goal and two assists as the world champions beat Benin 3-0 in Buenos Aires on October 7.

After a goalless first half, Argentina took control soon after the break, with Messi setting up Nicolas Otamendi in the 48th minute. The defender finished the move to give the hosts the lead.

Messi then turned provider again, finding Nico Paz, who doubled Argentina's advantage with a curling finish.

The 39-year-old completed the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting to make it 3-0 and put the finishing touch to an emotional farewell.

The final whistle brought emotional scenes at the stadium as Messi embraced his Argentina teammates while supporters responded with chants and applause.

Messi's international career has included major triumphs at the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Those successes ended years of frustration for Argentina and cemented his place as one of the country's greatest footballers.

If this was indeed his final appearance in the national shirt, Messi leaves international football with a performance that reflected much of his career — creating goals, scoring himself and delivering on a major stage.