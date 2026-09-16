Messi’s final goodbye? Argentina star named in squad for October friendlies

Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina’s squad for the national team’s upcoming friendlies, giving the 39-year-old a chance to make his final appearance in front of home supporters after announcing his international retirement.

Argentina will play three friendlies between September 21 and October 6, according to the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

Lionel Scaloni’s side will face Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba on September 30 before taking on Burkina Faso at River Plate’s stadium on October 3. The final fixture against Benin will be played at the same venue on October 6.

Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are expected to feature in the October 6 fixture, which could mark Messi’s farewell to Argentina supporters.

Messi announced his decision to step away from international football earlier this month, bringing an end to a career with the national team that began with his senior debut in 2005.

His Argentina career included years of setbacks before a run of major triumphs. After defeats in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany and the 2016 Copa America final against Chile, Messi helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America, ending a 28-year wait for a major international trophy.

He then captained Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar. Messi scored twice in the final against France and converted his penalty in the shootout as Argentina prevailed 4-2 after the match ended 3-3 following extra time.

Argentina retained the Copa America title in 2024, further adding to Messi’s international honours.

His World Cup career stretched across six editions from 2006 to 2026. At the 2026 tournament, Messi scored eight goals and registered four assists, including his first World Cup hat-trick against Algeria.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer after stepping away from international football.

The October 6 fixture against Benin could therefore provide Argentina fans with one final opportunity to see their record-breaking captain represent the national team on home soil.