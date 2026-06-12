Mexico begin World Cup campaign with 2-0 victory over South Africa

Co-hosts Mexico made a winning start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating South Africa 2-0 in the tournament's opening match at a packed Azteca Stadium on Thursday, June 11.

Goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez in either half ensured Mexico secured all three points in Group A before a crowd of 80,824 spectators at the iconic venue.

Quiñones, the leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season, put Mexico ahead in the ninth minute, delighting the home fans and setting the tone for a confident performance by El Tri.

Veteran striker Jiménez doubled the lead in the 66th minute with a well-taken header, scoring his 46th international goal. The strike moved him level with Jared Borgetti as Mexico's second-highest goalscorer of all time, six goals behind record-holder Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

The match was also marked by disciplinary issues, with three players sent off. South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane received red cards, forcing the visitors to finish the game with nine men. Mexico defender César Montes was also shown a red card deep into stoppage time.

The victory offers a positive start for Mexico, who were eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Quiñones, a Colombia-born forward who became eligible to represent Mexico, was among six players making their World Cup debut for the hosts.

Mexico now lead Group A with three points and will face South Korea in Guadalajara next Thursday. South Africa will look to recover when they take on the Czech Republic in Atlanta on the same day.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, is the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams.