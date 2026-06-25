Mexico teenager Gilberto Mora becomes country's youngest World Cup starter

Mexico's Gilberto Mora made history after becoming the youngest player to start a FIFA World Cup match for his country during the Group A clash against Czechia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 17-year-old midfielder was named in Mexico's starting XI at the age of 17 years and 253 days, setting a new national record. His appearance also placed him sixth on the list of the youngest players ever to start a men's FIFA World Cup match, according to Opta.

Northern Ireland's Norman Whiteside remains the youngest World Cup starter at 17 years and 41 days. He is followed by Nigeria's Femi Opabunmi (17 years, 101 days), Cameroon's Salomon Olembe (17 years, 191 days), Brazil legend Pele (17 years, 235 days), and Nigeria's Bartholomew Ogbeche (17 years, 244 days).

Mora moved ahead of Cameroon's Rigobert Song, who started a World Cup match at the age of 17 years and 354 days.

The milestone adds another landmark to Mora's emerging career and underlines Mexico's faith in one of its brightest young prospects. His inclusion against Czechia also places him among an exclusive group of teenagers to have started matches on football's biggest stage.