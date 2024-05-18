Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 30 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium. The incident, which occurred on Friday, May 17, has also resulted in fines for other MI players, who have been penalized Rs 12 lakh or 50 percent of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

A media release from the IPL authorities confirmed the penalties, stating, “Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 17." The statement continued, “As it was his team's third offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 30 lakh and banned from playing the team's next match.”

The repercussions of this penalty extend into the next IPL season. With MI's campaign in IPL 2024 concluded, Pandya's ban will be carried over to 2025, impacting his availability regardless of the team he represents.

Hardik Pandya's season with Mumbai Indians has been challenging following his transfer from Gujarat Titans (GT). MI ended their IPL 2024 run at the bottom of the table, securing only 8 points with a net run rate of -0.318, having won just 4 out of 14 matches. Their final game saw them lose to LSG by 18 runs.

Pandya’s personal performance was below expectations. With the bat, he managed to score only 216 runs in 14 matches, averaging 18 with a strike-rate of 143.04 and a highest score of 46. His bowling figures were similarly unimpressive, taking 11 wickets at an expensive economy rate of 10.75.

The road ahead for Hardik Pandya is steep. As the vice-captain of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the West Indies and the United States, Pandya will need to regain form and confidence. His leadership and performance will be crucial for India's aspirations in the global tournament.