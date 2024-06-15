Matija Sarkic, the 26-year-old goalkeeper for Millwall Football Club, has passed away. The news was announced by the club on their official website and social media channels on June 15.

"Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26," the statement read. "Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023."

Sarkic, a Montenegrin international, had represented his country on numerous occasions and was a promising talent in the football world. The club extended their condolences to Sarkic's family and friends during this difficult time.

The Millwall Supporters' Club expressed their grief, stating, "What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion."

Sarkic's football journey began at Anderlecht's youth academy before joining Aston Villa in 2015. He gained valuable experience through loan spells at Shrewsbury, Birmingham, and Stoke before making the move to Millwall last August.

Aston Villa, Sarkic's former club, also paid tribute, saying, "Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our former goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic. The thoughts and condolences of all at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

The circumstances surrounding Sarkic's untimely demise have not been officially disclosed, but the football community is rallying behind his loved ones, offering support and condolences during this period.