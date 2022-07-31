Olympic Silver medallist and ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins India's first Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Women's 49Kg weightlifting category on Saturday.

Mirabai entered the record books as India won their first gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Mirabai successfully defended her CWG title while breaking the 201 kg weightlifting record for the Commonwealth and CWG.

Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa of Mauritius (172 kg) won the silver, and Hannah Kaminski of Canada won the bronze (171 kg).

In 2018 Mirabai had won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Goldcoast and, thanks to her second throw in the snatch phase, had a tremendous 12-kg lead over her nearest rival.

Earlier in the day Sanket Sargar won the silver medal in the men's 55 kg category and P Gururaja won the bronze medal in the men's 61 kg category marking this India's third medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"I know what the fans want. I will try my best to do well in the CWG. After Tokyo, I have been focusing mainly on my technique and right now I can only assure you that everything is fine with my training and technique. I have done a lot of work on that," Chanu said.