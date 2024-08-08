In a display of sheer determination and resilience, Mirabai Chanu's quest for a second consecutive Olympic medal ended in a narrow miss, as she secured a fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics weightlifting event with an aggregate of 199 kg. The Tokyo Games silver medallist fell just one kilogram short of a podium spot at the South Paris Arena.

Chanu, who had aimed for a 200 kg-plus total to clinch a medal, had overcome a significant hip injury sustained at the Asian Games, which had sidelined her from competition for four months. Despite this setback, she made impressive strides in her preparation for the Olympics.

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In the Clean and Jerk round, Chanu set an ambitious initial target of 111 kg, an increase from her previous 107 kg. However, she was unable to complete her first attempt. Demonstrating her fighting spirit, Chanu successfully lifted 111 kg on her second attempt, matching her best performance in the snatch round. Unfortunately, her final attempt at 114 kg was unsuccessful, leaving her just shy of a medal with a fourth-place finish.

Chanu's performance, marked by her perseverance and skill, garnered admiration from fans and fellow athletes alike, even as she missed out on adding another Olympic medal to her illustrious career.