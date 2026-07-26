Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold at CWG 2026 with record-breaking lift

Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu secured India's first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a record-breaking performance in the women's 48kg weightlifting event, overcoming an early setback to finish atop the podium with a total lift of 190kg.

Mirabai's campaign began on a challenging note after she failed to clear her opening snatch attempt at 82kg. Displaying remarkable composure and experience, she successfully lifted the weight on her second attempt before raising the bar to 85kg in her final snatch attempt. The successful lift established a new Commonwealth Games record and ensured she finished the snatch segment in first place.

Maintaining her momentum in the clean and jerk, Mirabai completed a total lift of 190kg to clinch the gold medal, giving India its opening gold of the Games. The victory also marked her second consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal and the fourth Commonwealth Games medal of her career.

Congratulating the champion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed her achievement in a post on X.

"Another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting! The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48 kg category and winning Gold. With back-to-back Commonwealth Games Golds and an overall fourth CWG medal to her name, she remains an inspiration for every Indian. Congratulations to her! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026," the Prime Minister wrote.

Mirabai's victory provides India with a strong start to its Commonwealth Games campaign while reaffirming her status as one of the country's most accomplished weightlifters on the international stage.