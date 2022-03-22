Mithali Raj’s struggles in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2022 continued on Tuesday when she recorded her second career golden duck in one-day international cricket against Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton. With the dismissal, Mithali scripted an unwanted Women’s World Cup record.

In the ongoing tournament, Mithali has exhibited signs of trouble. Mithali scored a valiant 68 against Australia last week after scoring 31 against arch-rivals Pakistan in India’s tournament opener. She then went on to score 5 and 1 against New Zealand and West Indies, respectively, before bouncing back strong and answering her critics in style. However, following a soft dismissal in her first ball of the game, India captain Virat Kohli walked back with a wry smile on Tuesday.

Ritu Moni delivered a fullish delivery, about off, in the 16th over, after dismissing Shafali Verma for 42. Mithali attempted a drive, but the ball was chipped away and fell to Fahima Khatun at cover.

Mithali’s seventh career ODI duck, and her second golden duck, came in this match. The only previous occasion she was dismissed like this was in the 2017 Women’s World Cup against South Africa.

Mithali became the first captain in tournament history to lose both of her golden ducks in an ODI World Cup game. Mithali is also the only Indian skipper to have never scored a run in the Women’s World Cup.

Mithali became the first skipper in ODI World Cup history to lose both of her golden ducks in the same match. Mithali is also the only Indian captain to never score a run in a Women’s World Cup match.