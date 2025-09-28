Mithun Manhas takes charge as BCCI president, key selection panel reshuffle announced

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas has been appointed as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), succeeding Roger Binny. The announcement marks a significant shift in Indian cricket administration.

Rajeev Shukla, who was serving as interim president, confirmed Manhas’ appointment and will continue as the BCCI vice-president. Devajit Saikia has been named the board secretary.

The BCCI has also made changes to its selection panels. Former Indian cricketers Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh join the senior men’s national selection committee, replacing S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee. Sharath has moved to the junior panel, while Banerjee’s tenure has ended. In the senior women’s panel, Amita Sharma replaces Neetu David as chairperson, supported by Shyama Dey, Sulakshana Naik, Jaya Sharma, and Sravanthi Naidu.

Manhas, who will turn 46 next month, has been actively involved in cricket administration, including overseeing the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association as part of a BCCI sub-committee. Born in Jammu, he moved from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir in 2015 before retiring in 2016.

Post-retirement, Manhas has held multiple coaching roles in the Indian Premier League, including with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans, and has worked as a batting consultant for the Bangladesh Under-19 team.

An accomplished domestic player, Manhas played 157 first-class matches between 1997 and 2017, scoring 9,714 runs. He also featured in 130 List A games (4,126 runs) and 91 T20s (1,170 runs), establishing himself as one of India’s most prolific domestic batsmen.

Speaking ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, Shukla expressed confidence in the team, stating, “We will win.”